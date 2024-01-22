Mark Welling and Degrees to Anywhere  

Reading Time: < 1 minute The Degrees to Anywhere lecture series is a recurring event held by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The first of the series for spring semester was Mark Welling on Jan. 17, 2024.

The Degrees to Anywhere lectures are a series presented by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, where guests are invited to share their stories and experiences with UVU students. For the spring semester of 2024, Mark Welling was the first speaker in the series on Jan. 17, 2024.

Welling is “an experienced managing editor, writer, and marketer with an extensive background in digital marketing, content development, social media, and brand storytelling,” states his online profile for the series. After studying English at the University of Utah, Welling spent 10 years working in tech publishing and marketing with companies like Top Ten Reviews, LiveScience, Tom’s Guide and Newsarama.

“[As] an English major, I feel that [empathy was] just taught unbelievably well … I’ve got this ability to read, the ability to be a continual learner was ingrained in [me],” Welling stated. He went on to discuss the importance of building a personal brand and owning the narrative when getting started in the working world. He emphasized the importance of being an effective communicator and the value of being compatible with others.

For the past five years, Welling has led an Ed Tech nonprofit marketing team. He and his team have worked to ensure that “as many children as possible gained access to academic opportunities,” and helped the growth of education, said Welling’s profile.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” Welling shared with his audience in the Clark Building. “You will make a great plan will be a beautiful plan. You will do great things. But then something’s going to happen to change your plan, now [it] becomes how you adapt, how you change.”

For more information on the Degrees to Anywhere lecture series, please visit the link here.

