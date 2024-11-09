Food glorious food: Where to get free food at UVU

schedule 2 min read

UVU Student Olivia Ellis next to the Student Demo Kitchen logo in the Student Life and Wellness Center during an event | Photo by Kenna Seegmiller

As the semester nears midterms, much stress will be put onto students. During these stressful times, it is important to remember to practice self-care habits and remember to eat.

Food is something everyone loves, especially when it is free. As the semester starts kicking into full swing, sometimes food is not as easily accessible, especially with time-consuming midterm exams and study plans.

A place to get free food on campus is the Student Demo Kitchen in the Student Life and Wellness Center. Almost every day they have something for students to enjoy. The schedule is as follows:

Monday: Waffles 10am-11am

Wednesday: Cereal Cart 9:30am-10:30am

Thursday: Smoothies 9am-10am

Friday: Pancakes 9am-10am

More information can be found on their Instagram page, @thezoneuvu.

There are more events that occur at the Student Demo Kitchen. Once a month on Fridays there is something called Fresh Food Friday, where students put their UVID and have access to food harvested from Grit Garden, located next to UCAS and Mckay Education. The next one is Oct. 4 from 12 – 2 P.M.

There is also free healthy cooking classes located at the Student Demo Kitchen on the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 P.M. There, culinary students will give lessons and recipes for healthy meals that are easy to make.

The last thing to note is the discounts and free food on Wolverine Wednesdays. Every other Wednesday, there is free pizza at Center Stage in the Sorensen Center for those who wear green or UVU attire. Most places in the Food Court will give discounts for these same reasons, just most of the time it is with a purchase.

More information about any of these events can be found on Instagram at @uvustudents and @uvucare.

