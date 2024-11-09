UVU’s Latest Campus Addition: Willy’s Pop Shop

schedule 2 min read

Willy’s Pop Shop, located in the Sorensen Student Center next to Fish Bone and Costa Vida | Photo by Kenna Seegmiller

Located in the food court in the Sorensen Center next to Costa Vida sits UVU’s most recent addition, Willy’s Pop Shop. One thing that has been prominent in Utah is the Soda Shops, whether it’s Swig, Sodalicious or one of the many options in between. In consideration of this fact, the UVU administration and UVUSA decided to gift UVU students their very own UVU-themed Pop Shop.

Early Sept. of this year was the soft launch of Willy’s Pop Shop where they shared the opportunity to visit and see some of what they have to offer. More than their decorations, they celebrate UVU, and the connections made in the logo on their cups. Sept. 17 was the official opening of the Pop Shop with a party, a ribbon cutting, and a visit from UVU President Astrid Tuminez and Willy the Wolverine.

With an affordable and diverse menu full of assorted flavors and goodies like popcorn and pretzel bites with drink sizes 32oz and 44oz, there is something for everyone at Willy’s Pop Shop. Options range from their Golden Hour, Valley Dream and the create your own drink menu to their 12oz shaved ice. Ask anyone who carries a cup with their logo if you want a positive review. However, if you want a recommendation from the highest authority, President Tuminez herself recommends the Tuminez Twist.

