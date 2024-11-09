Nikocado Avocado: Two Steps Ahead or Two Steps Behind?

On the left, Nikocado Avocado in 2021. On the right, Nikocado Avocado after losing 250lbs | Photo courtesy of NBC News

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado confuses the internet with videos about weight loss transformation and social experiments.



Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado, is a popular mukbang YouTuber. Most of his videos consist of him eating unhealthy amounts of food and getting into arguments with either his audience or his supposed ex-boyfriend, Orlin. Though intended to be annoying, his videos worked, as Nikocado Avocado currently sits at 4.35 million subscribers on YouTube.

Though popular, most of his audience was disgusted by his lifestyle. Nikocado Avocado continued making videos about how he was never going to lose weight, and how his goal was to gain weight instead. This caused a lot of videos and edits to go around on the internet talking about how Nikocado Avocado used to be a happy violinist and how tragic his story has become.

However, audiences don’t know whether his story is truly tragic anymore. On Sep. 6, Nikocado Avocado released a video titled “Two Steps Ahead.” In this video, he reveals that his entire channel has been a prerecorded social experiment, shocking his fans with his 250lb weight loss. He admits that he was exploiting obesity for engagement, laughing that audiences all fell for his trick.

Nikocado Avocado, once again, tricked his audience three weeks ago with an Instagram reel on his account. He was his old self, pre-weight loss, making fun of his audience for believing the “Two Steps Ahead” video. He said that his monologue was something pulled from Batman and warned others not to believe everything seen on the internet.

Since then, Nikocado Avocado himself has been silent, but fans are not. Fans have been analyzing videos and possible pictures of Nikocado Avocado. A great example is of a reel he posted after his “Two Steps Ahead” video of him dancing to Charli XCX’s song “Apple.” Since the song was released only this year, fans think his weight-loss might be real.

On the other end, fans have found photos of what appears to be Nikocado Avocado still the same as he was seven months ago before he released “Two Steps Ahead.” Whether or not the photos are real is still under speculation.

As of today, nobody knows what is real or not once it comes to Nikocado Avocado. His views will continue to skyrocket until he finally stops playing tricks on his audience.

