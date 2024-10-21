Club Showcase: The Cyber Security Club at UVU

UVU Students compete in RMCCDC in Denver | Photo by Jackson Lohman

UVU is home to hundreds of clubs that cover a wide variety of topics, ranging anywhere from Fencing to Botany. This week’s highlight is the Cyber Security Club. The club meets weekly in CS 404 as they go over hacking tools, resources, and career preparation.

Recently, the club hosted a guest speaker from the NSA (National Security Agency). The guest speaker gave a presentation on what the NSA does and promoted paid internships for this summer. Students brought insightful questions, and we were all able to learn a little more about how the NSA and federal agencies in general worked. Who knew it is normal for it to take a year for an application to be submitted, accepted and screened and hired after a security clearance? A UVU student talks with a recruiter at a regional CCDC competition | Photo by Jackson Lohman

In addition to career opportunities, the club competes in hacking competitions. Many of these are modeled after the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC). These competitions have teams of 4-6 students defending a simulated business network from attackers. UVU competed in NCCDC two years ago and progressed to the semifinals in Denver, CO. UVU students competing in a regional CCDC competition | Photo by Jackson Lohman

Other competitions include Hivestorm and the National Cyber League. Here students compete in computer and hacking challenges and are ranked against other universities.

The Cyber Security Club is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn more about computers and get a career in cyber security. And if you are in a different field, there is a good chance UVU has a club for you.

