Candidates announced for UVUSA
Reading Time: < 1 minute Candidates for UVU’s student association were announced on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in a press conference. Here are the students who are running.
Another year has come and gone, and the time for student elections is once more drawing near. The UVUSA (Utah Valley University Student Association) is holding elections for four available seats this year, including Student Body President, Vice President of Engagement, Vice President of Academics and Vice President of Activities. Here are the candidates for each spot:
Student Body President
- Carl Prior
- Francisco Caldron Mora
- McKinley “Mimi” Pepper
VP of Engagement
- Ava Gonzalez
- Clay Deffin
- Simone Goodhart (Anderson)
- Tanner Condie
VP of Academics
- Ian Gotcher
VP of Activities
- Kyle Cullimore
Voting begins March 4-8. The Review will follow up with more information as the campaign progresses.