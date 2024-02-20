Candidates announced for UVUSA  

Gentry White

February 20, 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute Candidates for UVU’s student association were announced on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in a press conference. Here are the students who are running.

Photo by Matthew Drachman
Another year has come and gone, and the time for student elections is once more drawing near. The UVUSA (Utah Valley University Student Association) is holding elections for four available seats this year, including Student Body President, Vice President of Engagement, Vice President of Academics and Vice President of Activities. Here are the candidates for each spot: 

Student Body President 

  • Carl Prior 
  • Francisco Caldron Mora 
  • McKinley “Mimi” Pepper 

VP of Engagement 

  • Ava Gonzalez 
  • Clay Deffin 
  • Simone Goodhart (Anderson) 
  • Tanner Condie 

VP of Academics 

  • Ian Gotcher 

VP of Activities 

  • Kyle Cullimore 

Voting begins March 4-8. The Review will follow up with more information as the campaign progresses. 