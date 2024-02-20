Candidates announced for UVUSA

Reading Time: < 1 minute Candidates for UVU’s student association were announced on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in a press conference. Here are the students who are running. Share this: Facebook

X



Photo by Matthew Drachman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Another year has come and gone, and the time for student elections is once more drawing near. The UVUSA (Utah Valley University Student Association) is holding elections for four available seats this year, including Student Body President, Vice President of Engagement, Vice President of Academics and Vice President of Activities. Here are the candidates for each spot:

Student Body President

Carl Prior

Francisco Caldron Mora

McKinley “Mimi” Pepper

VP of Engagement

Ava Gonzalez

Clay Deffin

Simone Goodhart (Anderson)

Tanner Condie

VP of Academics

Ian Gotcher

VP of Activities

Kyle Cullimore

Voting begins March 4-8. The Review will follow up with more information as the campaign progresses.

Gentry has been with The Review since January 2021. Gentry is currently in the senior year of her BA in English and is an avid reader, writer and cinephile. Stop by the newsroom anytime and say hi to Pepper, Gentry’s best pal and sweet service dog.

Share this: Facebook

X

