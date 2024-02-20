Road to graduation: Resources and information for graduating students

Graphic by Alondra Vargas

Graduation for students can be stressful, and to help counteract that, UVU provides a myriad of resources for accessibility and ease so that when May comes around, students are fully prepared. For students not planning on attending any of the ceremonies, please keep in mind that you still must apply for graduation. The deadline is Feb. 29 and applications can be found at the UVU graduation mindset.

One of the biggest examples of help is UVU’s Grad Fest, a “one-stop grad shop” for students wanting to get all the necessary materials like caps and gowns for a good deal. It will be held from March 19 to 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

There, students can get a grad pack, which includes the required regalia, university sash, college stole, a UVU seal charm zipper, and a diploma frame for 20% off. The price for an undergrad’s pack is $130 dollars, while a master’s pack, which includes a hood, is $174. UCCU is also offering more savings by covering $50 per grad-pack purchase for students using the UVU Alumni Visa. More information can be found on the UVU graduation website.

For students unable to attend the event, UVU is partnered with Jostens, where regalia and other accessories are available. Orders must be placed before March 27 and charge extra for shipping.

Another event held for graduating students is convocation. On May 2 or 3 students will gather with their respective colleges to briefly hear from keynote speakers to celebrate graduating students. Each college has a different time slot on the days mentioned above with each held at a different location on the main campus. For a comprehensive list, visit the graduation ceremony website for details.

On the same days as the convocation, UVU President Astrid Tuminez will host a President’s Reception, where graduates are invited to briefly meet with her. This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus plaza.

Before the commencement, students can participate in the processional which “officially kicks off our commencement ceremonies.” Students will join their fellow classmates in the Fugal Gateway Building at 5:30 p.m. to walk through campus to the UCCU center, where students will then be seated for the commencement. For students not participating in the processional, UVU asks that they be seated in the center by 6 p.m.

The commencement will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. President Tuminez and other speakers will celebrate graduating students, hand out honorary degrees, and ask students to move their tassels. For a full breakdown of the program, visit the website.

On that same website, under the Post-Graduation tab, UVU can also find information about accessing transcripts and expected times for receiving their degrees. According to the site, students will be awarded their degrees about two weeks after the semester ends, and within six to eight weeks after the semester ends, their diplomas will be mailed.

If students have any questions or concerns, the UVU Office Graduation Department can be found in the Browning Administration building room 113, or through their website.

