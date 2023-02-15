Campus crime report from 1/31 – 2/11

The UVU police reported five instances of criminal activity. This included a case of alleged fraud, sexual assault, two cases of theft, and one of trespassing.

On Jan. 31, campus police received a call reporting an alleged double charge to the complainants’ credit card. The report states that the complainant paid for parking the week prior, then on Jan. 31 the same company charged his card again even though he was allegedly not on campus that day.

The complainant contacted the company to reach a resolution but they asked for his personal information which he believed to be out of line. No more information is given and the case is labeled as active.

On Feb. 5, an officer was approached by a female and members of the UVU Emergency Response Team during an event in the Sorenson Center. According to the female, she was sexually assaulted by a male while dancing in the ballroom. The suspect was apprehended and questioned. During the investigation, the officers were able to determine that the suspect gave a false name, false date of birth, and a false address.

The suspect pushed an officer in an attempt to escape, but after a foot chase they were caught and placed into police custody.

The report states that the suspect has been booked in the Utah County Jail for sexual battery, assault on an officer, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, providing false information, and resisting arrest. All of which were cited for having occurred that night. The case has been labeled as a “Cleared Adult Arrest” with no further updates given.

On Feb. 10 at 1:16 a.m., an officer received a call reporting an alleged theft. The female UVU employee that made the call said that her Apple Airpod case, Airpods cover, and headphones were stolen. According to the report, the crime occurred in the Woodbury Building. The Airpod case was recovered when it was found in a trash can by the victim.

The case was referred to investigations, and no further information is given.

On Feb. 11 at 9:52 a.m., another case of theft was received by campus police. The report states that close to 9:52 a.m. a male entered the Campus Bookstore and stole what amounted to around $290.00. The individual reportedly also broke two plates in the Clark Building.

After being recognized for previous incidents, the suspect was found and given a citation to Juvenile Court for theft, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana. The report concludes that all items were recovered from his backpack and that he was trespassed from UVU.

On Feb. 11 at 1:24 p.m., a case of trespassing occurred, however, since no suspect was found, no report was issued.



If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

