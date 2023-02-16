“Losing Ground” art exhibition makes a social statement

Nancy Steele-Makasci and Marcus Vincent held their “Losing Ground” art exhibition at the Noorda Art and Design Gallery, on the 6th floor of the Gunther Technology building. It will take place from Feb. 1 to Mar. 1. The exhibition seeks to bring awareness to the concerns plaguing much of the modern discourse surrounding human rights.

Steele-Makasci’s and Vincent’s pieces, although utilizing different mediums, are harmonized in purpose. They are both vivid depictions of the fear that something has been lost even with huge technological and economic growth over the course of the last century. How they go about exploring that feeling is both unique and striking, each in its own right.

Utilizing painting, mixed medium sculptures, and prints, Steele-Makasci is focused on the exploration of female empowerment and cultural identity. Across her pieces, there is a prevalence of blood and visceral depictions of violence, both upon people in general and the female body specifically. Marcus Vincent’s oil and wax piece, “Return to Plato’s Cave.”

Vincent’s pieces, which use charcoal as well as oil and wax, speak to the feelings of contention that divide people. His abstract pieces utilize shape, space and color to develop psychological states of isolation and aggression. Of the purpose of his works, Vincent stated, “The world has seemingly gone insane in that what one could once assert as truth is challenged by the status now given ‘opinion.’”

In regards to the name choice of “Losing Ground,” the placard at the beginning of the exhibit explains its meaning as being “The loss of what one might formerly have had.” There is this sense of defeat within the title that is carried out across the exhibition. It provides a clear and ominous message to anyone who observes it that if these issues aren’t taken seriously, there is more to be lost. But, despite that, there is also a sense of a rallying cry being made to continue fighting and overcome adversity.

Chase Martin is a Junior at Utah Valley University studying English with an emphasis on Creative Writing.

