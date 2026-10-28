KUTV: Truth Seekers and Story Tellers

Orem, Utah – October 27th, 2026

In early October, the UVU Review team had the opportunity to tour the KUTV station in Salt Lake City. We were welcomed by Heidi Hatch, our gracious host and well known news Anchor. Stepping into the facility during the evening shift, we saw a few empty desks and heard their news scanner sharing continuous information with the station. The team was all laser focused on getting ready for the next show, the next article, and the next story. Their main goal as a station is to share the truth as accurately and quickly as possible; they do this for the sake of our community and in the relentless pursuit of getting the truth out there. We were amazed at the precision and ease at which each team member operated. They were friendly, welcoming, and very informative about what they do and how they do it.

A lot has changed over the years in news and broadcasting, especially recently with the development of AI. People have been let go and now, where someone might have had one or two jobs, they now have three to five jobs and they implement AI when it can be ethically and effectively used. When talking with Heidi and the rest of her team, they all were so focused and dedicated to the craft. They are not just masters of one trade but masters of many: everything from researching, producing, reporting, writing, editing, and photographing. Seeing how they all not only were experts at what their role was, but they had a clear understanding of everyone else’s role. This understanding helps the station run more efficiently.

In the heart of Salt Lake City, this efficiency is small but mighty. We toured the small facility that included the front of the house, the production studio, the workspace, and the stage. Before they were discontinued, they used to have a helicopter that would land on the roof of the building and had live street views of downtown as well. Both of which were discontinued because of several logistical reasons but the charm of the small station still holds. The individuals that work there are what keep this heart beat going.

We are so grateful for the opportunity we had to tour the station and are more inspired than ever to seek the truth, reach the people, and become masters of our trade.