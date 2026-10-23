Conservation in Capitol Reef

Orem, Utah – October 22nd, 2026

Utah Valley University operates 1 of the 11 university national park field stations in the United States. Capitol Reef National Park, which is roughly three hours from Orem, is known for its unique geological structures and preserved pioneer history. Our university’s field station allows for students and staff to experience place-based learning within the natural wonders of the Colorado Plateau.

Capitol Reef is centered in red rock county with around 15 well-marked hiking trails that include water features, boulders, plant life, and petroglyphs. There is a variety of hiking trails, petroglyphs, and an array of animals. Petroglyphs are images carved into stone; Capitol Reef has various locations of petroglyph panels and remains of Latter Day Saint pioneers visitors can observe. Part of the conversation follows a strict ‘Leave No Trace’ policy, meaning all visitors are expected to leave everything they see and interact with as they find it.

The field station’s English and Literature Steering Committee member, Amber Smith-Johnson, explains how school trips can serve as an excellent way to distance yourself from modern technologies and to spend time with your peers. “We sign a contract not to use any electronics while we’re there, so students talk and create and work together, hiking, singing, and writing together without distraction from alerts or screens.”

This separation from the technological world also includes AI. With the ever-updating artificial intelligence programs we see emerging on a daily basis, one of society’s bigger concerns is how water is conserved. Chloe Valentine, the on-site supervisor for the university field station, provided insight as to how they teach the importance of conservation: “Our primary focus is education. We emphasize sustainability and environmental ethics with students who visit the field station, and water is one of our primary focuses. We show visitors our water treatment plant, brainstorm ways of conserving water, and discuss unique characteristics that desert plants have evolved to conserve water.”

“Ultimately,” Valentine emphasizes “water is the language of the desert. It’s what every plant, animal, and even rock is talking about, from the way that water flows off cliffs to the waxy coating of plant leaves and even the size of the leaves (i.e. small, to reduce evaporation).”

As for groups who visit the field station, Valentine hosts “a competition to see which groups can use the least amount of water while they’re here. We calculate how many gallons of water per person per day a group uses and the top three groups get on our leaderboard…Water conservation is super important while they’re here at the field station, but it doesn’t end there. We strongly encourage visitors to reflect more on when, why and how they use water in their day-to-day lives and to find places where they can reduce their water usage.”

The national park requires lots of water to keep itself thriving and to allow for us to be able to continue visiting the hiking trails and red rocks. Without water, the park’s ecosystems would struggle to survive, threatening the wildlife, plant life, and natural landscapes that make Capitol Reef such a unique place to visit.