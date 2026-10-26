Happy Halloween! Wolverine Weekly | Season 3 Episode 9

Happy spooky season Wolverines! This week we have an exclusive thrilling episode about UVU’s roller-skating club, the Portuguese time to talk program and Minivan’s concert highlight!
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Happy spooky season Wolverines! This week we have an exclusive thrilling episode about UVU’s roller-skating club, the Portuguese time to talk program and Minivan’s concert highlight!
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