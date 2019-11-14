Canned vs frozen: The nutritional value

We all know that vegetables and fruits are healthy- but what about canned and frozen produce? Does their nutritional value change with preservatives?



Here’s a side by side shot of frozen and canned green beans.

How are canned or frozen foods preserved?

Canned and frozen produce are preserved in different ways. Frozen foods are preserved by freezing after they are harvested, while canned foods are washed and cooked with the process of blanching. Did you know that canned foods do not need preservatives to stay fresh?



With canned or frozen produce, which one last longer?

Frozen produce can have a shelf life of 8-10 months, greatly outlasting fresh foods. Canned foods can last for up to 5 years before spoiling. For those that have difficulty consuming fresh produce before they expire, canned or frozen produce may be more cost-effective.



What is the difference between fresh produce and canned or frozen produce?

The main difference is that fresh produce is more likely to spoil than produce that has been preserved through canning or freezing. There is also a nutritional loss, but it is relatively small.



With canned or frozen produce, which one is more nutritious?

Since canned vegetables or fruits are preserved in saline or sugary solution, they may not have the same nutritional value as frozen produce (with higher levels of sodium and sugar compared to frozen foods). Frozen fruits and vegetables (unseasoned) are healthier if they do not come pre-seasoned.



