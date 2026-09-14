All About Clubs at UVU

Orem, Utah – September 14, 2026

Utah Valley University created a stable, fun, and trustworthy community for students to connect with each other. UVU has established a club community within the campus that consists of students leading and representing their clubs based on where their interests are aligned—whatever and wherever it may be, it is certain that UVU will always have a spot for it.

In order for students to know what club aligns with them and what they would want to join in, the Clubs Office is the main place to know more information regarding the matter. Along with that, the Clubs Office had announced its first Club Rush event for Fall Semester of 2026 that will be held on the 15th and 16th from 10AM to 2PM, located at the Library Quad. Andrea Betts, the Assistant Director of the Clubs Office, shared her excitement for the upcoming event, “We’re really excited if we have it outside,” says Betts, “this will only be the third time that we’ve had an outdoor Club Rush!”

Club Rush is an event where students are introduced to new people through the common interests that motivated each one to either start or join a club. “Club Rush [for me] is an opportunity for the Club’s Office to highlight all of the student clubs that we have on campus,” Betts described. In addition, Club Rush further promotes the established groups or communities that give them more exposure to the students around them.“Our ultimate goal is to help students find their communities or build their communities on campus,” she added. Not only do students get introduced to new clubs from Club Rush alone, more information can be shared through the UVU Clubs website. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Discord, Viber, and Facebook are also some of the platforms used by students to share their clubs.

According to Betts, clubs are volunteer activities, created with the motivation of students’ passion about something outside of their classrooms. Because of the freedom of creative spaces provided by the Clubs Office, students comfortably started clubs to be able to find and welcome their people: their members. Due to this creative freedom, the Clubs Office reported that there are over 101 clubs registered as of the third week of school with potentially more to come. These clubs built lasting connections between students who not only get to share interests for enjoyment, but also establish friendships within their desired communities.

Haiza Madrid, a senior international student majoring in Business and Analysis and the founder of the multicultural club Kabarkada Cultural Alliance, shared her experience of witnessing her small club grow into its current state as the club opened many opportunities to share diverse cultures on campus. “It’s not just for one culture or community, it’s meant to invite everyone to make them feel welcome, seen, celebrated, and highlight their community—their culture,” says Haiza, “I believe if we learn from each other’s culture and background, the world will be a better place.”

Reed Pratt, an Electrical Engineering student and the current president of the Go Club, expressed how members of his club would connect with each other through a historically old Chinese strategy board game that is still actively being played at the modern times, “I think, if you enjoy strategy games along with making friends while playing, then that would be something to look forward to for the new members,” he replied. Indicating that connections can be in the form of simply spending time together with other people who belong in the communities that they’re in.