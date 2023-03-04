WAC Tournament bracket announced, women’s basketball will play as No. 12 seed

Shay Fano comes out during the announcement of starting lineups (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The Wolverines will begin the WAC Tournament against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Monday, March 6.

The Hercules Tires Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Bracket was finalized on Friday morning and the seeding is set for the Utah Valley University women’s basketball team.

The Wolverines will play in the tournament as the No. 12 seed, taking on the No. 5 Utah Tech University Trailblazers in the first round on Monday, March 6, at 3 p.m. MT on ESPN+. The Trailblazers swept the regular season against the Wolverines 2-0, defeating UVU 68-58 on Dec. 31 in St. George, Utah, and then 71-59 on March 2 in Orem, Utah during the regular season finale.

UVU ended its regular season with an overall record of 6-23 and a conference record of 3-15 while UTU finished its season 18-11 with a 10-8 conference record. The Trailblazers were 1-1 at neutral courts as well while the Wolverines didn’t play at a neutral site.

However, despite not having the season they wanted, the Wolverines will get a fresh start in the postseason.

If the Wolverines win, they will advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on the No. 4 California Baptist University Lancers on Wednesday, March 8, at 2 p.m. If they win the rest of the way through the semifinals and championship game, then they would make the NCAA Tournament.

UVU will come in as underdogs, but anything is possible in the postseason.

It was also announced that the Stephen F. Austin University Lumberjacks will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed while the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds and Grand Canyon University Lopes come in as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively. The Wolverines did upset the Lopes earlier on in the season.

All games in the WAC Tournament will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 6-11. Every game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Be sure to tune into UVUReview.com for updates and news on how the Wolverines fare in the tournament.

