Men’s golf has shone brilliantly through 2022-23 season

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The Wolverines have been a force to be reckoned with so far in the spring, having six top-10 finishes and two tournament wins as a team so far this season.

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Utah Valley University men’s golf team has been on a roll to start the spring half of their 2022-23 season campaign.

Three invitationals into the spring, the Wolverines have won two as a team while taking fifth in the other. Both of UVU’s tournament wins were back-to-back, which was the first time in school history that the Wolverines have accomplished such a feat. The Wolverines have finished in sixth place or better in six of the seven tournaments that they’ve competed in so far this season.

UVU has also shot 12-under-par as a team through all seven meets.

Individually, seniors Brady McKinlay and Caden Weber have stood out for the Wolverines. Earlier in February, McKinlay became the all-time wins leader in UVU men’s golf history after winning four-straight individual titles (also a program-best). Weber recently won the Bash at the Beach Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and took second in the tournament before at Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Arizona.

Earlier in the season, McKinlay won the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for the month of October. Additionally, McKinlay earned another conference recognition award by picking up the TicketSmarter WAC Men’s Golfer of the Week on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Weber, with his recent emergence, was named the TickSmarter WAC Men’s Golfer of the Week on March 14, precisely a month following McKinlay.

The Wolverines have three invitationals remaining before competing in the WAC Championship from April 28-30 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

UVU will next compete at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic from April 3-4 at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. Be sure to tune into UVUReview.com for updates on the tournament.

Writer Sophomore at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related