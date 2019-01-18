On Jan. 17 2019, UVU’s women’s basketball team continued their three game WAC (Western Athletic Conference) road trip. This time traveling to the University of Texas to face off against the Vaquero’s women’s basketball team. With a previous win the Vaqueros returned home to face off against the Wolverines. In a prior interview discussing the upcoming game head coach Lane Lord of UTRGV said, “What we’ve got to do is try to play more up temp, use some pressure defense in the full court and try to get them out of their rhythm.”



Nearing the end of the first quarter the Wolverines were down 12 to 15. Second quarter ended with the Wolverines scoring 16 more points making the score 28 to 29, leaving the Wolverines down by one. After a stirring halftime, the Wolverines turned the table with the score ending to 40 to 39 with the Wolverines in the lead. While the crowd bit their nails, the fourth quarter ended with a stunning score of 57 to 55. A shot made at the last second of the game clinched the win for the lady Wolverines.



During this game, the most points made was by Jordan Holland, ending with 19 points. Most assists by Maria Carvalho, with a total count of six assists. The most blocks came from Josie Williams, with two blocks. Lastly the most steals also were also by Jordan Holland with five steals.



UVU will host UMKC on Jan. 24 in the Lockhart Arena. Come support your Wolverines in your finest green gear.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics