UVU sweeps season series, doubleheader against SUU

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

Utah Valley softball dominated Southern Utah University in a rescheduled doubleheader over the weekend, claiming both games 12-6 and 13-6 Sunday afternoon in St. George, Utah.

The Wolverines had enormous success at the plate to take both games from the Thunderbirds. UVU was able to improve to 5-8 on the season, while SUU dropped to 1-10.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wolverines wasted no time and were able to jump out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Senior outfielder Skylar Cook scored the first point of the game off a double from junior infielder Lyndsay Steverson. Steverson also got home when senior outfielder Brianna Moeller nailed a two-run homer to give UVU a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The fourth inning only brought more success at the plate for UVU, when Steverson drilled a home run in the top of the fourth to give the visiting team a comfortable 7-2 lead. Steverson would go on to drive two more runs to extend the final deficit 12-6, giving her a perfect 3-for-3 on the day.

Game two was much of the same for both squads. Although the game was even through the first three innings, UVU was eventually able to create space in the box score.

The Wolverines, trailing 2-1 after the first inning, answered with three runs of their own to take a 4-2 lead. SUU knotted things up, however, in the bottom of the third on RBI performances from freshman Dream Weaver and junior Samantha Guerra. With help from senior infielder Madison Sisco, Utah Valley homered four times in the fourth inning to regain the lead to 11-4. Moeller had four runs while Sisco finished with three RBIs for UVU.

Utah Valley has a few days off before going against Montana in a three-game series on March 16-17. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. before Sunday’s finale, also at 1 p.m.

