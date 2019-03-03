UVU drops final home game of the season

Entering their matchup against California Baptist University with an 11-4 home record, UVU had high hopes of taking their final matchup of the season in their own Lockhart Arena. However, unable to contain CBU, the Wolverines ultimately fell 92-74.



The game started off close, with UVU and CBU tied at 10-10. However, missed shots and turnovers gave the visiting Lancers an upper hand, including the last seven points of the quarter to end the first period ahead 27-15. From there, the margin continued to grow, and by halftime, UVU was trailing 55-31.



CBU junior forward Tiena Afu led the way for her team with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, while senior guard Emma Merrigioli added nine points on three treys to go along with six assists. In total, the Lancers connected on 8 of their 15 shots from behind the arc. UVU’s freshman Eve Braslis led the Wolverines at the break with seven points.



Struggling to fight their way back into the game, Braslis and junior Alexis Cortez put up solid efforts for UVU throughout the third quarter. Sophomore guard Sophia Jacobsson then hit the last three baskets for the Wolverines, giving them a 19-14 edge over CBU in that period. However, the margin was too large to overcome for UVU, and the score stayed in a similar spot through the remaining quarter.



For CBU, junior forward Britney Thomas came away with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double, one of five Lancers to score in the double figures. As a team, they outshot the Wolverines 54.1 percent to 39.4 percent from the field. UVU’s junior forward Jordan Holland was able to finish with game highs of 13 rebounds and three steals, while Braslis ended with 14 points.



The women’s basketball team will play two more road games, facing Grand Canyon University on March 7 and then CSU Bakersfield on March 9. The WAC Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13.

