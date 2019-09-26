UVU crowns a new queen

Kadee Jo Jones was crowned Miss UVU 2020 on Monday, Sept. 23.

On top of receiving the title Miss UVU, Jones also received a full scholarship and $2,000 for her campaign.

The pageant was held in the Ragan Theater on Monday night. Taylor Bell, the student body president, served as the guest emcee and Ashley Hardison served as the pageant director.

10 students competed as contestants in the pageant. Those candidates were carefully examined and scored by a panel of five judges through six areas of competition. Each contestant was allotted time to perform in those six areas which were:

Academic Standing

Campus Impact Initiative

Private Interview

Talent

Onstage Question

Evening wear

As the scoring portion of the evening came to a close, the suspense grew. Before announcing the pageant winner, Miss UVU 2019, Addison Black, expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to serve. Bell and Black stood at the podium as the contestant lined up on the stage and the winners were announced.

Kadee Jo Jones takes her first steps as the newly crowned Miss UVU for 2020. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)

Contestant Julianna Olsen received second runner up, with Mackencie Cline as first runner up and Jones announced as the winner. As part of their campaign, each contestant had a campus impact initiative they proposed, as well as a talent they shared. Jones’ impact initiative was the Wolverine Writing Campaign and her talent was playing a musical piece on the piano.

The pageant, which is one of the longest traditions on campus, has been held at UVU since 1981. The pageant is typically associated with the Miss America organization; however, the Department of Student Leadership and Involvement recently strayed away from the Miss America organization, in an effort to make the pageant more inclusive.

“The pageant also needs to change. We have become more focused on the impact that can happen right here on our campus. The pageant is also open to all students that identify as female,” Bell said about the recent changes surrounding Miss UVU’s split from the Miss America organization.

“Miss UVU and her royalty serve as the public face of our university, and they will have many opportunities to impact students’ lives everyday,” said Angelica Thomas, a UVU student and the current Miss Utah County.