Possible suicide near UVU campus

Morning traffic was severely disrupted today after a body was found on northbound I-15 near University Parkway.

Utah Highway Patrol received a report at 5:52 a.m. Friday that a man, likely in his early twenties, was dead on the highway, limiting traffic to the three rightmost lanes. Investigators believe that the man jumped from the overpass above and was killed when struck by “several vehicles” on the road underneath. There are currently no witnesses.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. According to UHP Public Relations Officer Nicholas Street, “It is unknown if the young man was a UVU student.”

UVU has resources for students struggling with mental health issues such as suicidal thoughts at https://www.uvu.edu/studenthealth/psych/crisis.html.

The National Suicide Prevention hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

