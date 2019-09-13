News

Possible suicide near UVU campus

Posted on Author Jake Hilton Comment(0)

Morning traffic was severely disrupted today after a body was found on northbound I-15 near University Parkway.

Utah Highway Patrol received a report at 5:52 a.m. Friday that a man, likely in his early twenties, was dead on the highway, limiting traffic to the three rightmost lanes. Investigators believe that the man jumped from the overpass above and was killed when struck by “several vehicles” on the road underneath. There are currently no witnesses.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. According to UHP Public Relations Officer Nicholas Street, “It is unknown if the young man was a UVU student.”

UVU has resources for students struggling with mental health issues such as suicidal thoughts at https://www.uvu.edu/studenthealth/psych/crisis.html.

The National Suicide Prevention hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Avatar
Jake Hilton

Related Articles
News

Debate team contends at college competition

Posted on Author Justin Ritter

After two days of delivering speeches and debating with students from 10 other schools, four members of the UVSC debate team walked away from their weekend competition with awards.Ani McPherson took first place in dramatic interpretation and third place in after-dinner speaking, and was named first overall speaker in the Sept.
News

Ethics Forum debates school vouchers

Posted on Author Justin Ritter

Both advocates and opponents of school vouchers turned out in force for a forum discussion of what has become one of Utah’s most controversial issues, held at UVSC on Oct. 3.More than a hundred people attended the forum, hosted by the Ethics Center, to hear panel members Patrick Byrne, Marilyn Kofford, Paul Mero and Kim Burningham debate over the school voucher program.
News

Redesigned citizenship test announced

Posted on Author Britnee Nguyen

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Sept. 27 a new, redesigned naturalization test. The cost to redesign the current test was $6.5 million.Over the past year, a test pilot consisting of 142 questions was randomly distributed to 10 districts in the country, where 6,000 citizenship applicants volunteered to test the pilot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.