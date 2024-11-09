Spencer Cox reelected as Utah’s governor: Utah’s 2024 election results

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox and Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson | Graphic by Kaia McClure

Standing governor Spencer Cox is projected to win Utah’s election, orienting him to continue as Utah’s governor for another four years. When campaigning for his first term in 2020, Cox promised that he would only run for two terms, so he and Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson will only serve until 2028.

John Curtis

John Curtis won the election for Utah’s Senate, filling Mitt Romney’s former Senate seat. Romney announced he would not run for reelection last year, but congratulated Curtis’ winner on X, stating, “John Curtis has admirably represented the interests of Utahns in the House, and I have no doubt he will continue to do so in the Senate,” Romney said. “Our country needs more leaders like him — a man of honor and integrity who puts others before himself.”

John Curtis currently represents Orem and Provo as a U.S. Representative for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mike Kennedy

Republican Mike Kennedy, a physician-turned lawyer will replace John Curtis’ old job as a U.S. Representative for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd Congressional District includes parts of Utah County, Salt Lake County, and most of Eastern Utah.

Alpine School District

Alpine School District, Utah’s largest school district, might be heading for a three-way split. This K-12 school district encompasses almost all of Utah County above Provo City. Utah County voted in favor for Proposition 11, which will create a new district in the Lehi and American Fork region. Voters in West Utah County approved Proposition 14, which will create a school district for the Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain area.

Right now, Alpine School District serves over 84,000 students. Starting in 2025, Utah County will create new school boards so voters can elect new candidates. These school boards will start planning for these new districts in 2026.

