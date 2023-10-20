Webber breaks single season scoring record in 7-0 win

Utah Valley is one win away from winning the WAC regular season title. Photo By: UVU Marketing

Faith Webber’s brace helps her break the all-time single season scoring record and Utah Valley route the Trailblazers 7-0, improving the Wolverines to 9-3-5 on the season.

Coming into the game, Utah Valley had a chance to clinch the WAC regular season title, but they needed a few things to happen.

Most importantly, the Wolverines needed to win. With a win, they needed Cal Baptist to lose or tie, and Grand Canyon to do the same.

Utah Valley had a chance in the 13th minute when Ruby Hladek sent a ball into the attacking third, allowing Faith Webber to fend off the defender and deflect a ball off a Trailblazer over the goalie. However, another defender was waiting in the box and cleared the shot just before it crossed the line.

In the 25th minute, Webber got another opportunity in the box that was deflected by the keeper, falling at the feet of Sydney Bushman who scored in her 100th career match.

This gave the Wolverines a much needed 1-0 cushion if they wanted to clinch their share of the WAC title.

And Utah Valley’s lead would just get bigger.

In the 28th minute, Heather Stainbrook found a seam and launched a ball from her left foot to the bottom right corner past the keeper, extending Utah Valley’s lead.

Utah Valley would get one more before the half, after freshman Ashely Garcia scored her second goal of the season, giving Utah Valley a 3-0 lead, trimming the Trailblazers comeback hopes.

To start the first half, senior keeper Idalia Serrano replaced CJ Graham, to give her playing time on senior night.

Stainbrook would get her second goal of the match after another beautiful shot from the left foot, this time to the top left corner. This would give UVU a 4-0 lead, doing what they need to do to secure a title. #10 Heather Stainbrook makes it 4-0 with an absolute STUNNER!!#GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/uPCf2FzsfV— UVU Women's Soccer (@UVUwsoc) October 20, 2023

Utah Valley would continue to pour it on after a battle in the box left Hladek enough space to put UVU up 5-0 in the 57th minute.

The Wolverines decided they were going for the kill, and early.

Webber launched her 15th goal of the season, which is a school record for goals scored in a season.

Webber broke the previous record of 14 which was set by herself last season.

Even after breaking the record, Webber was looking to put it out of reach for others to come after her.

Webber would receive a corner kick from Stainbrook and placed a perfect header into the goal to put the Wolverines up 7-0.

“My team makes it easy on me. I am grateful, but I am happy to get the win,” Webber said.

Utah Valley ended the game with 31 shots to the Trailblazers eight and had 31 shots on target to just the Trailblazers one.

The victory was head coach Chris Lemay’s 75th victory with the program after becoming the head coach in 2017.

“We were frustrated after the 0-0 draw last game; this time we tried being more creative in creating scoring opportunities and finishing,” Lemay said after the 7-0 win. “We knew that we wanted to score early to set the tone.”

Ultimately, Cal Baptist was victorious in their match against Tarleton State, so Utah Valley will have to wait to clinch.

Utah Valley can clinch the title outright with a win versus Southern Utah on Monday, Oct. 23.

To clinch a share of the title, Utah Valley would need to tie, and Cal Baptist to win at Abilene Christan. However, Utah Valley can lose any title share by losing vs the Thunderbirds, and CBU winning against ACU.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and kick off from Clyde Field at 6 p.m. MDT.

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

