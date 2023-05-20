Driver gives false identification during traffic stop: Campus crime report 5/8- 5/11

Reading Time: 2 minutes The UVU police reported six instances of criminal activity last week. This included trespassing, two traffic offenses, and three counts of theft.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

From May 8 to May 11, six instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police department. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police in this weeks Campus Crime Report.

On May 8 at 06:59 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for alleged speeding. During the stop, the officers determined that the identification documents given to them were fake and that the individual had a suspended license. The individual was issued a citation and cleared.

On May 9 at 2:38 p.m., officers received a call of a possible stolen Apple iPad. The individual initially believed it to just be lost, but because the iPad location was pinged on random days a case was created for the incident under the suspicion of theft.

On May 10 at 6:07 a.m., a call was placed about a delayed theft in the Student Life and Wellness Center. No details about what was allegedly stolen are given in the report and officers attempts to contact the victim have been unsuccessful. The report states that officers will attempt to make contact again at a later date. The case is labeled as closed.

Later that same day, at 1:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sorensen Center food court on a report of a suspicious male. The reporting officers believed that the suspect was someone who had previously been trespassed from campus and arrested as a result. Once confronted, the suspect was confirmed to be the same male. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Utah County Jail to be booked.

On May 11 at 9:49 a.m., a theft was reported in the Fulton Library. An officer spoke to the complainant and obtained information relevant to the case before filing a report. At this time there are no suspects and the case has been closed.

The last reported crime happened later that day at 6:17 p.m. An officer stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic offense. The officer was advised by the male driver that his license had been revoked. After confirming the information through dispatch, the officer learned that the driver’s license was revoked due to an alcohol-related violation. A citation was issued to the driver and his car keys were seized by the officer until the owner of the vehicle can retrieve them.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or campus crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

Wyatt joined the Review in 2023 as a Junior Reporter for News Team.

He’s a sophomore studying English to pursue a career in writing and publishing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related