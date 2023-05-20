Mage falls short in Preakness 2023, National Treasure wins

Reading Time: 2 minutes Mage comes in third in the 2023 Preakness stakes race, ruining any chance of a Triple Crown winner this year. National Treasure wins and pulls out a historical win for trainer Bob Baffert.

Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, came up short against National Treasure when he came in third in this year’s Preakness 2023 Stakes Race.

Occurring May 20, the race saw historical occurrences for all those involved, including one of the first major races that saw hall of fame horse training, Bob Baffert, return after he was banned from Churchill Downs for his horse, Medina Spirit, having trace amounts of an illegal drug.

“I just love these horses,” Baffert said to reporters after National Treasure crossed the finish line. Baffert was close to tears, citing how the day was up and down after he had to euthanize a horse earlier that day, and that this win was something he needed.

After this victory, Baffert has set the record for most Preakness wins of all time, with eight total wins.

National Treasure took the lead throughout the whole race, being followed close behind by Blazing Sevens. Mage shifted throughout the race, eventually ending in third. During the last leg of the race, National Treasure and Blazing Sevens were neck in neck in their placings, and National Treasure crossed the finish line by just a head in front of Blazing Sevens.

“We will have to wait to see,” one of the owners of National Treasure said about National Treasures future at the presenting of the Preakness 2023 Trophy.

Gustavo Delgado, trainer of Mage, appeared emotional when talking with reporters, congratulating Baffert and the owners of National Treasure, but saying in a polite tone, “We’re gonna beat them later on.”

John Velaquez, Hall of Fame Jockey and rider of National Treasure, scored his first ever Preakness win, adding to his several Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes wins.

Mage’s loss means that there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, however the last race of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes. This race will be held on June 10.

