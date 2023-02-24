Bicycle thief caught on camera: Campus crime report 2/11- 2/18

The UVU police reported eight instances of criminal activity. This included disorderly conduct, harassment, sex offense, theft, vehicle burglary, and three cases of criminal mischief.

From Feb. 11 through Feb. 18, eight instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police department. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On Feb. 11 at 5:16 p.m., an officer was alerted to a case of disorderly conduct. During a basketball game in the UCCU Center, two individuals began a shoving match in the upper bowl of the center. When both individuals were contacted they admitted to shouting and shoving but both agreed no punches were thrown. The case is labeled as closed.

On Feb. 13 at 2:25 p.m., a student visited the Campus Police Department to report being harassed. After speaking to the student, the officer learned that the alleged incident did not occur on campus and advised them to report the occurrence to the police department in the jurisdiction of the incident. No more information is given.

On Feb. 16 at 2:28 p.m. a student requested to meet with an officer to report an alleged sex offense. The individual reported being grabbed inappropriately by an unknown subject. The officer as well as the UVU Campus Detective and the Deputy Chief have begun searching for the suspect. As of now, the case is labeled active and no more information is given.

On Feb. 17 at 3:13 a.m., a call was received by officers reporting a bicycle theft. Having occurred on the west side of the Keller building, officers investigated to find the bicycle being stolen on camera.

The case is labeled as closed, however, it does not state if the thief was arrested.

On Feb. 17 at 12:03 p.m., a call was received by dispatch of an alleged vehicle burglary. When officers attempted to reach out to the complainant, they were unable to make contact despite several attempts. An email was sent to the alleged victim by the case’s detective in another effort of reaching them, but no other information is reported and the case is labeled as active.

Later that day at 12:02 p.m., a report of criminal mischief in the 1st-floor men’s bathroom in the Student Life and Wellness building was made. Then on the same day at 6:04 p.m., a second report of the same mischief was made.

The crime itself is listed as graffiti inside one of the stalls. No suspects have been identified and the case remains active.

The last case reported was on Feb. 18 at 8:03 p.m., where officers responded to a walk-in report for a case of criminal mischief on a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was later located and was confirmed to have a no-contact order placed on the suspect through the Title 9 office. The violation of the order was reported to the office and the victim was instructed to have an officer escort them to and from their vehicle while on campus.

The suspect was contacted and cited for criminal mischief. As of now, the case is labeled closed.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

