Men’s Soccer Upsets 21st Ranked Oregon State 1-0

OREM – Nothing in sports is as it seems.

As the regular season winds down, the postseason fire heats up. After securing home field advantage in the Big West semifinals on November 7th, the Wolverines dismantled the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers, a late, but perfect, passing combo from the offense ended the match 1-0.

Although a ranked vs unranked matchup seemed to have stacked odds from the get-go, the match’s rhythm would remain relatively even. UVU had plenty of opportunities to score, ending the night with 11 shots and 4 on goal. While Oregon’s statsheet would end with 7 shots and 2 on goal.

It was a battle of the wits throughout. Every inch gained by one team was met by the other. “The first half there was a lot of pressure and they were playing around us too easily,” says senior Jose Luis Martin Montealegre, “during halftime, Coach told us what we needed to change.”

It was 0-0 headed into the last ten minutes of the game. The Wolverines were able to nab the ball from an almost never-ending Oregon possession and took the ball all the way up. After Nil Grau and Luca Wingaa Laursen were able to break past the defense, Grau kicked the ball perfectly to Montealegre and scored.

Shortly after this game-changing play, the Wolverines’ offense would be spurred, getting several chances to score, but ending the game off this beautiful three-pass connection.

“We started off a little slow, but made some adjustments at halftime and the boys executed them to a T,” said head coach Michael Chesler. Postseason-bound in the coming weeks, coach is optimistic: “It’s just great for us to build off of this. We got different ways of playing and tried against different opponents and honestly Oregon State is an incredible squad that really gave us a test, and it was awesome to be able to get a result against them.”

The team is feeling good, goalie Kolby Sessions especially is feeling good: “Huge for a ranked team to come in here and we take them down. Two ranked teams we’ve played and two ranked wins.” Sessions recorded one save tonight, the defense earning their sixth clean sheet this season.