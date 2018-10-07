The Wolverines (3-10-1) scored early and often in a 6-0 victory over Chicago State on Friday, Oct. 5 at Clyde Field, which saw a school-record 3,211 fans come to support the Lady Wolverines.

The real story of the game, however, was the performance from sophomore forward Sadie Brockbank. Brockbank set a UVU record with 4 goals in the game.

“My last few games I had been struggling to find the back of the net, so it was nice to come into this game and get a win out of it,” said Brockbank. “I’ve been lacking a lot of confidence because I’ve only been able to score one goal in WAC play, so this game [today] is a big confidence boost for me.”

The goal scoring started in the 11th minute when senior Sara Callister capitalized on an error by the Chicago State defense and fired the ball into the back of the net.

The 1-0 lead lasted only 18 minutes as Brockbank sent her first of four goals into the net after an array of brilliant passing from her Wolverine teammates.

10 minutes later, Brockbank would deliver a crushing third UVU goal from 22 yards out. She would then complete the hat trick in the 57th minute, pushing the lead to 4-0. Her third goal of the day made her the sixth Wolverine to ever score a hat trick in a game. In the 66th minute, Brockbank made history by rifling her fourth goal past the CSU keeper and into the net. Her fourth goal made her the first in UVU history to score four goals in one game, and she is one of only three girls in the country to do so this season.

In the 70th minute, the sixth and final goal came off the foot of Julianna Carter, who scored off a deflection and sealed the big victory for the Wolverines.

“It was a really good win,” said head coach Chris Lemay. “I’m happy with the shutout. Sadie Brockbank broke out today and scored a ton… I thought our ball movement was good. It was a beautiful day with an awesome atmosphere. It was a good day overall.”

The victory pushed UVU to a 2-1 record in WAC conference play after struggling in their non-conference schedule. The Wolverines stand in a four-way tie for second place in the WAC standings heading into games against Cal State, Bakersfield in Orem on Oct. 12, and at Cal Baptist on Oct. 14.