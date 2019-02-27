UVU gets first win at SU in Mark Pope era

Utah Valley University was able to celebrate more than usual after a win at Seattle University on Tuesday, Feb. 26. With the victory, UVU secured win number 20 on the season and in doing so made it the first time in program history with back-to-back 20-win seasons.



After the previous game against the University of Missouri-Kansas City, UVU head coach Mark Pope made it known that he had never been successful playing at SU. “Seattle has been a monster for us at their place, we still haven’t won in my tenure there. So we’re 0-3 right now,” said Pope.



The Wolverines trailed by as many as six early in the first half but battled back for a halftime lead, 32-27. When leading at the half this season the Wolverines are an impressive 17-3. They continued to build on their margin right at the beginning of the second half, leading by 13 at one point.



The Wolverines did not trail at all in the second half and shot 62 percent from behind the arc in that half alone. And the monster that was playing at Seattle for coach Pope and the Wolverines was conquered Tuesday night by a score of 77-68.



Junior guard Jake Toolson had a game-high 25 points to go along with five rebounds, while sophomore center Richard Harward had his third double-double on the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.



UVU will head home for a few days before going on the road one last time this season to face California Baptist University for the first time ever on their home court. The game will be played in Riverside, Calif. on Saturday, March 2.

