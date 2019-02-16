New student housing complex, The Green on Campus Drive, to be located near Woodbury Building

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 Woodbury Corporation and PEG Development hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the future student housing, The Green on Campus Drive. Voters in Orem approved Proposition 5, which allowed the land to be used for student housing, last year.



Proposition 5 was said to be “one of the most divisive issues in recent Orem history” as the proposition was voted into effect on Nov. 20, 2018 by Orem residents last year. Before the groundbreaking, Orem Mayor Brunst explained how the housing would help the surrounding areas.



“This will be a benefit for the city, for the neighborhood, and mostly for the students.” said Mayor Brunst.



The buildings will include around 1,600 beds and a parking structure. The area will also include a pedestrian tunnel to allow easy access to campus and continue to help with the congested traffic in the area.



The Green on Campus Drive’s opening date is scheduled during the year 2020 for the first three buildings with the remaining two following the year after. The complex will be located at 485 Palos Verdes Drive directly across from campus to allow students easy access and living.