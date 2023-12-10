Woman arrested and charged after falsely reporting an active shooter threat at UVU 

Reading Time: 2 minutes Alyssa Melaine Foreman was arrested and charged with causing a panic after allegedly making a false report of an active shooter threat in UVU’s UCCU event center. Reports say allegedly Foreman had been hallucinating.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A woman was arrested in UVU’s UCCU Center after allegedly making claims that there was an active shooter trying to kill her.

Occurring on Nov. 28, reporting by KSL had identified the woman as Alyssa Melaine Foreman, 23, who had been seen yelling in the UCCU Center claiming that two men were trying to kill her. She has since been charged with causing a panic.

“Officers were dispatched to the UCCU Events Center on multiple calls of an active shooter,” stated the police report obtained by The Review. “Callers advised there was a female inside the event center yelling there was an active shooter … Officer[s] located the adult female inside the UCCU Event Center. Officers attempted to speak to the female, and she attempted to run from Officers … The female was medically cleared and booked into the Utah County Jail for reporting a false emergency.”

Allegedly Foreman had been screaming and hiding within the UCCU Center, she later ran outside and continued to yell for help. At this point the UCCU Center began lockdown procedures for an active shooter. After receiving calls of an active shooter, campus police arrived. No shots were heard or panic by bystanders was seen according to the report.

When confronted by campus police Foreman initially ran, but Foreman later said two men were threatening to kill her, and that they had told her they were carrying guns.

Police were unable to find anyone who matched Foreman’s description, nor had cameras captured video of the two men Foreman had described. She has since been charged in Utah’s 4th District Court, where she is facing a 3rd degree felony for the incident.

The report specified the nature of the incident was “Mental Subject.” In the reporting that has followed, it was said that the police believed Foreman was hallucinating at the time of her arrest; however, The Review has not been able to verify whether Foreman was experiencing mental distress or hallucinations at the time.

This is a developing story, and The Review will update as more details become available.

Editor-In-Chief of the UVU Review (2022-2024) Starting with the Review in 2021, I have strived to tell every story in a fair and balanced way. As Editor-In-Chief of this organization, I promise that every paper you pick up, and every article you read will be everything the story has to tell and nothing in between.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related