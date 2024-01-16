Iowa Caucus: Former President Donald Trump declared winner

Reading Time: 2 minutes The Review’s 2024 coverage begins in the state of Iowa, where Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the Iowa Caucus.

Updated 9:18 p.m. MST

The first delegates of the 2024 presidential campaign have begun to be allocated to Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Former Ambassador Nikki Haley as a result of the Iowa Caucus.

As of writing this, current allocations are 16 delegates to Trump, 4 delegates to DeSantis and 4 to Haley.

“THANK YOU IOWA, I LOVE YOU ALL,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Trump’s predicted victory in Iowa has begun a race for second place among the Desantis and Haley. With both campaigns vying to secure as many delegates as possible.

Delegates are a crucial part of the nominating process in the Republican party’s system of choosing a nominee. Candidates must secure 1,215 delegate votes in the national convention to become the party’s nominee. If no candidate reaches that threshold, then all delegates are let lose in a second ballot at convention in which they can vote for whomever they choose.

However, during the state caucuses, candidates are given pledged delegates. These delegates are bound to vote for their assigned candidate. This is determined by who wins the state and by share of the vote. It is why it is so crucial candidates secure as many votes as possible.

Trump currently has secured a majority of each county within Iowa, and is currently on track to picking up the remainder of the 16 delegates within the state.

Updated 7:24 p.m. MST

Former President Trump has clenched an early projected victory in the Iowa Caucus, taking an early lead within the state.

As votes began to be counted Jan. 15 in Iowa, Trump rocketed passed opponents Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. AP News and the New York Times declared that Trump was the projected winner of the state based on a lead of nearly 25 points, along with the polling data that had showed Trump ahead by double digits.

I would appreciate your vote. I think I deserve it,” Trump said to a group of voters at a caucus site. “We were a great nation three years ago, and today people are laughing at us.”

The Iowa Caucus has been closely watched as the date drew close to vote. Many campaigns had begun to struggle in organizing as a winter storm had struck the state as caucus meetings began.

As of this moment, 3% of the vote is in, with Trump leading DeSantis by 30 points. If Trump secures more than 50% of the vote, he will take all 40 delegates up for grabs there. Brining him closer to the 1,215 delegates needed to become the Republican Nominee outright.

This is a developing story and The Review will be updated as more information becomes available.

