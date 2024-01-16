Upcoming student body elections: What to know and what to expect 

Reading Time: 2 minutes The UVU Student Council has set the schedule for the upcoming student body elections, which are set to occur Mar. 4-7. Information was given to the student council during their weekly council meetings where they encouraged members of council to run along with other students.

UVUSA has announced the schedule for the upcoming student body elections, which are scheduled to be held Mar. 4-7.

Given to the UVU Student Council during their weekly meeting on Jan. 11, important dates, times, and locations were revealed for members of council along with students to participate in. During elections, students will choose from a field of candidates for four elected positions: president, vice president of academics, vice president of engagement, and vice president of activities. Each has their own unique branches and responsibilities.

“These positions represent the student voice across campus as they assess, express, and address student issues to campus administration,” the UVUSA website states. “They develop and promote campus programming, strive to educate students about resources available to them, and advocate for student needs.”

The schedule for the upcoming elections is as follows. First and foremost, will be the information sessions for would-be candidates to get more details on what running would take and what each office entails. These will be held on Jan. 17 and Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. in the student council chamber (SL-114).

Following this, prospective candidates will have until Feb. 7 at noon to submit their paperwork online. Later that day, candidates will be put through an orientation process. From 12-3 p.m., they will take headshots that will be used as their campaign pictures and record video interviews. Following that at 4 p.m., candidates will be drilled on the elections packet and the rules of campaigning at UVU.

The elections packet has gone through changes in previous years. Notably, election giveaways have been done away with for this cycle. Giveaways proved controversial, as in previous elections, candidates were accused of buying their way into office. Also changed were the policies around campaign donations.

In previous cycles, candidates were not required to provide donation amounts that were given to them. This change had been made after complaints of transparency with recent reports that off campus groups are influencing UVUSA elections. The new form also requires signatures from both candidate and donor.

Following this orientation, candidates will announce their candidacy during a press conference on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., at which point the social media campaigns will begin. On Feb. 24, candidates will participate in “Super Saturday,” in which candidates and their supporters will begin to hang campaign posters all over campus.

The following week will be voting week, March 4-7. Students will be able to vote throughout the week until March 7 at 5 p.m., at which point voting will close, and the winners will be announced at a 7 p.m. press conference.

For more information about the upcoming student body elections, visit the UVUSA elections website. For a copy of the elections packet, visit here.

