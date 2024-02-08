Small Island Big Song

Photo courtesy of UVU Marketing.

Whether you live on a small island across the globe or in the United States, there is one thing that connects us all: the ocean. Small Island Big Song’s “Our Island” tour is a moving and jaw-dropping arts project that showcases islander musicians combined with cinematography, music, spoken word, and performing arts that gives an opportunity to hear from those on the frontlines of the climate crisis. They performed at The Noorda Center on Monday, February 5.

Concerned about the ocean and islanders, Taiwanese theater producer BaoBao Chen and Australian music producer/filmmaker Tim Cole packed up all they had, quit their jobs, and went to go visit artists in their homelands. After three years of visiting sixteen countries, capturing footage, recording artists, and sharing songs from island to island they created two award-winning albums, a feature film, education programs, and a live concert.

The islander artists include Sammy from Madagascar, Putad and Yuma from Taiwan, Emlyn and Mathieu from Mauritius, Airileke and Meajoy from Papua New Guinea, and Aremistic from Tahiti. They agreed to perform in their traditional clothing with their handmade traditional acoustic instruments. Even though they come from various islands, have different cultural backgrounds, and have diverse music styles, they blend well and unite with one purpose.

“Protect our ocean. No ocean. No life,” performing artist Emlyn proclaimed at the concert.

Not only does Small Island Big Song sing and perform, but they also take time to share their culture and language, teaching words or phrases to explain the meaning behind their songs.

On their website, Small Island Big Song explains, “We share one ocean one island,” making it clear they are trying to unite everyone for the purpose of preserving these ancient seafaring heritages as well as our ocean. Safeguarding the ocean requires a joint effort. As a community with a shared future, everyone is responsible for a healthier planet. For ideas on how to do this, visit un.org/en/actnow/ten-actions.

