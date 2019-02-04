A New Broadway musical, Fly More Than You Fall, will be produced and developed with UVU’s School of the Arts and make its off-Broadway debut at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts this fall.

In the show, a young girl named Malia deals with the tragic news of her mother’s diagnosis in the only way she knows how – through her writing. Her story weaves in and out of her real life as she navigates grief, puberty and growing up in the middle of nowhere. It is described as being similar in style to contemporary pop rock musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Next to Normal.

The creative team behind Fly More Than You Fall is made up of Broadway professionals Nat Zegree (music and lyrics, Dear Evan Hansen), Eric Holmes (book and lyrics, Smash on NBC) and Jeff Whiting (director and choreographer, Wicked).

The production will utilize Actor’s Equity artists as well as local talent. Performers will have the opportunity to audition at UVU on Feb 2. Audition information can be found here.