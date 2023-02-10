The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment

2 days ago Meg McKellar
A letterboard with the text "Social Media Entertainment" with the word media crossed out

Hello and welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar is joined by Natalie Black from the Health and Wellness podcast. Together, they discuss the way that we interact with social media and how it has changed over the years.

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview. You can also find us on Facebook and at www.uvureview.com

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 4 | The Importance of Sleep

2 days ago Natalie Black

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 3 | Improve Your Social Media Experience

1 week ago Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 3 | AI Art and it’s Impact on the Modern World

1 week ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 2 | Think About It: Leveling Up Your Mental Health

2 weeks ago Natalie Black

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 2 | Out with a Splash

3 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 1 | Setting Yourself Up for Success

3 weeks ago Natalie Black

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.