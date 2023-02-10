The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment

Hello and welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar is joined by Natalie Black from the Health and Wellness podcast. Together, they discuss the way that we interact with social media and how it has changed over the years.

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview. You can also find us on Facebook and at www.uvureview.com

Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

