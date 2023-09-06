Tec Fest year two a massive success 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, UVU’s College of Engineering and Technology took to the quad to host the second annual Tec Fest. Students and faculty set up booths representing the many programs offered through the CET to help incoming students choose a program that suits them and to help more seasoned students network and make connections across departments.

“[Tec Fest] is a fantastic way for students to get a sneak peek inside a variety of CET degree programs and learn more about some of the awesome tech that exists here on campus,” says Tanner Mahovsky, a student operating the digital media booth. There were tables from each of the departments with students and professors available to answer questions and hand out swag. With 11 undergrad programs ranging from construction technology to culinary arts , and dozens of different tracks within each department, the possibilities are endless for CET students.

In addition to educating students, Mahovsky wanted the campus to know that Tec Fest was not just for learning about the CET programs: “[There] was also a live DJ, free food, tons of cool UVU merch , and even a drone obstacle course with a prize at the end.” The barbeque cookout prepared by the culinary arts program enticed students across campus to stop by and see what was happening on the east side of the CS building.

This is the second year of Tec Fest, and CET has plans to keep it going for many years to come. UVU’s motto “A place for YOU” is exemplified by this event, giving students an opportunity to meet like-minded peers, make friends, and explore the plentiful CET classes offered.

If you missed the event or want to know more about the College of Engineering and Technology, you can find more at uvu.edu/cet/.

Meg McKellar is the Senior Producer of the podcast branch at the UVU Review. She is currently studying in the Digital Audio program and loves spending her time listening to music and podcasts, watching movies, and hosting game nights with her friends.

