UVU MBB survives overtime thriller versus Sam Houston

Utah Valley University Men's Basketball defeated Sam Houston State in overtime in Texas. Utah Valley will travel to North Carolina next week.

The University of Utah Valley Men’s Basketball team traveled to Huntsville, Texas for their first road game of the season to face Sam Houston State University. The Wolverines were victorious in an overtime thriller 79-73.

Jaden McClanahan was a huge help for the Wolverines recording a double-double in his first start of the season. He ended with 11 points, 13 rebounds and a career high of 38 minutes played.

Trevin Dorius led UVU in scoring posting 16 points while also tacking on 8 rebounds. K’mani Doughty was also a viable piece for the Wolverines coming off the bench. scoring 15 points while going 4 for 8 from the field.

The Wolverines as a whole shot an outstanding 53% from the field while also out-rebounding the Bearcats 47-32

Utah Valley’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell was the first on the board, knocking down a corner 3 that was assisted by Tanner Toolson.

Both teams traded buckets for the first 10 minutes of the game but Sam Houston was the first to gain a large lead scoring seven straight points to jump in front 18-11.

UVU then answered quickly, coming back with a 10-0 run of their own to regain the lead 21-18 with five minutes to go in the half.

The Bearkats were able to knock down back-to-back 3-pointers going into halftime with a three point lead on the Wolverines.

To start the second half Sam Houston came out red hot knocking down their first five shots from the field to go on a 11-2 run.

While Utah Valley managed to come back and take a six point lead of their own, both teams continued to trade buckets the rest of the half as it came down to the final seconds.

UVU held a 10 point lead with 1:40 to go in the game, but failed to close it out as Sam Houston scored three straight buckets to send the game into overtime.

But the Wolverines came out strong in overtime to take yet another lead which again came down to the final seconds.

With 58 seconds to go in overtime, the score was knotted up at 70. Nate Tshimanga drove in the lane drawing two defenders on him and dished it out to K’mani Doughty who hit a dagger that silenced the crowd.

Utah Valley went on to finish the remaining minute strong shutting Sam Houston down defensively while going 6-6 from the free throw line to seal the deal 79-73.

Utah Valley remains undefeated against the Bearkats, moving to 5-0 vs the old WAC foe.

The Wolverines will travel to North Carolina to take on Charlotte in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The game will tip off on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. MST.

