Super Bowl LVIII recap: Mahomes leads Kansas City to 3rd Super Bowl in 5th year

Chiefs supremacy reigns yet again. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite battling through its own adversity this year, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win another Super Bowl and the Lombardi trophy back home for the second consecutive year and third in five seasons.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to an 11-6 record, notching its eighth straight year atop the AFC West and yet another playoff berth.

Entering the playoffs as a three-seed, Kansas City battled their way through three playoff games and came out victorious, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller.

“I can’t even explain what was going through my mind, just extreme joy,” Mahomes said to reporters after the game. “I was so excited, man. Just so proud of the team, and so proud of the guys.”

With the San Francisco 49ers seeking revenge from a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs 4 years ago in the Super Bowl, Mahomes had other plans chasing his third Super Bowl ring and had an opportunity to go back-to-back at age 28.

It was a slower start for both teams, as neither offense could find a spark, both going scoreless throughout the first quarter.

San Francisco would strike first with a 55-yard field goal from rookie phenom Jake Moody, setting a Super Bowl record.

Kansas City was able to get a spark on offense as Mahomes found Mecole Hardman down the seam for a 52-yard completion to set them up with a 1st and goal on the nine-yard line.

In the ensuing play, Isaiah Pacheco coughed up the ball, giving the 49ers the ball back with momentum shifting their way.

The 49ers were then able to take a commanding 10-0 lead after driving the ball the length of the field, capping off a 67-yard drive and ending on a trick play executed to perfection as Jauan Jennings connected with Christian McCaffrey for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs responded by putting a drive together that ended in three points heading into the half down 10-3.

After two consecutive times possessing the ball, Kansas City was first on the board out of the first half as Harison Butker drilled another field goal to put the game within four points with 5:01 to go in the 3rd.

The momentum completely shifted toward the Chiefs after return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud could not corral the muffed punt as Jaylen Watson pounced on the ball giving the Chiefs possession inside the red zone.

It only took Mahomes one play as he found a wide-open Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 16-yard touchdown, taking the lead 13-10.

Brock Purdy and the Niners then responded with a clutch 75-yard go-ahead drive that ended in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jennings. But the extra point was blocked as their lead remained 16-13.

From this point on till regulation, both teams traded a few field goals back and forth, forcing overtime.

After failing to score a touchdown on their first drive in overtime, the 49ers were forced to kick a field goal — meaning Mahomes could win it with a touchdown.

And he did just that.

Mahomes drove down the length of the field and found Hardman in the end zone wide open as the Chiefs had done it again.

They became the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls as the underdogs.

Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid has proven to be one of the greatest coaches ever, winning his third Super Bowl with his second team.

Extremely happy with the results, Reid and Mahomes have their eyes set on bigger goals.

“We’ll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we’ll get right back at it,” Mahomes said.

With most players returning to play in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to be the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.

