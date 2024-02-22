UVU Women’s Golf takes first in Utah Tech Invitational

UVU Women's Golf won their fourth total team championship. Photo by: UVu Athletics

Utah Valley University Women’s Golf won their fourth team championship in UVU history and its first team title in 10 years.

Backed by three athletes finishing in the top eight, Utah Valley finished with a team score of 39-over-par 903 in a three-round effort to claim the Utah Tech Trailblazer Invitational in St. George, Utah.

The +39 effort was dominant with the second-place team finishing at 46-over-par in Cal State Northridge, and Gonzaga (+50) in third place with.

“Words cannot express my gratitude for this team,” head coach Juli Erekson stated after the victory. “I am so proud of all of them for being patient until the end. This was a great weekend for the girls to see they can do it.”

Senior Abby Porter finished fifth overall at seven-over-par, recording two-over in the final round of play with 15 pars and a birdie while freshman Chloe Jang finished T-6 with an eight-over-par overall, also recording two-over in the final round of play.

Senior Caylyn Ponich stood alone in eighth at nine-over-par, shooting a 77 five-over on the final day with sophomore Millie Terrion being the final Wolverine in the top 15, recording a 15-over-par overall and eight-over-par in the final round.

Utah Valley will prepare and ready for the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Southern Utah in St. George at the Sunbrook Golf Club from March 7–9.

Following the Thunderbird Invitational, the Wolverines will head to the Copper River Country Club in Fresno, CA on March 25–26 hosted by Fresno State.

UVU will close out the regular season at the Bobcat Desert Classic in Goodyear, AZ hosted by Montana State from April 8–10 at The Golf Club of Estrella.

To close out the season, Utah Valley will compete in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championship at Chaparral Pines – The Rim which hosted the Southwest PGA Pro-Am in 2023. The event will take place on April 19–21 in Payson, AZ.

The Wolverines finished eighth last year thanks to Porter’s 1-over-par 73 effort in the final round to finish top-10 in individual rankings.

