UVU Strikes Out at Idaho State

UVU softball continued their travels to Pocatello, Idaho to play in a double-header against Idaho State at Miller Ranch Stadium Tuesday, March 19 ISU player Haley Harrison was previously a Wolverine and was playing against her old team. Haley played in field for UVU during the 2015 and 2016 years and has since joined ISU playing as a fifth year infielder.



UVU really brought on the defense from the very beginning and held down ISU until the bottom of the third when ISU freshman Frankie Tago hit out to center field and ultimately ended with two runs for Idaho State. Even after these runs senior Skylar Cook and freshman Karleigh Olsen worked to keep up the defense with two and four assists respectively and six POs by freshman Abby Doughty.



The batting for UVU was simply not there. As the game continued it became clear to see it was a game of strikeouts, in the end a total of 10 strikeouts, six of the ten strikeouts looking. The pitcher for ISU, Autumn Pease, pitched five innings, allowed one hit by UVU’s Cook, one walk and struck out nine. Overall UVU just could not get runners on base resulting in a final score for game one with a win for Idaho State 5-0.



The second game was a much closer with strong hits from both junior Lyndsay Steverson and senior Brianna Moeller all through the game. ISU was able to keep up but almost lost it when our girls turned on everything they had in the seventh inning. We saw in one small inning a double by Moeller, two walks, and a whopping home run by junior Basia Query bringing UVU up from their four to six points and almost tying the game up. Overall ISU ended with eight hits and UVU had ten.The final for game two was 8-6 with the win going to ISU.



UVU now continues their travels out to Phoenix, Ariz. to play Grand Canyon University March 22 and 23 for a triple header and then comes home next Tuesday, March 26 to play Crosstown rival, BYU.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics