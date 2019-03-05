UVU softball splits games at Red Desert Classic

Despite losing three of the five contests due to unfavorable weather this past weekend down in St. George, Utah, UVU’s softball team was able to split a pair of games at the Red Desert Classic.

On March 2, UVU dropped its first game against a tough Notre Dame squad by a score of 16-0. The number of runs UVU gave up in this game was tied for the most runs they’ve given up in a meeting this season. The other game they also gave up 16 runs this season was against Long Beach State, which also resulted in a loss. UVU found it extremely difficult to score against the Fighting Irish, which isn’t surprising considering the fact ND has recently been receiving votes to enter into the top 25 national rankings.



The second game of the day, however, ended with a much better result for Utah Valley. The Wolverines ended up defeating a pesky St. Mary’s squad by a score of 4-3. In this contest, the Wolverines were able to score quickly on the Gaels. Freshman outfielder Abby Doughty was able to score off a bunt from senior outfielder Skylar Cook to get the scoring started 1-0. After the Gaels answered with a quick two scores of their own in the second inning, UVU regained the lead when junior infielder Lyndsay Steverson hit a two-run homer to give the Wolverines the lead 3-2. St. Mary’s was able to muster one more score, but, courtesy of a solo-homer from senior outfielder Brianna Moeller, The Valley was able to eventually secure the victory.



The games scheduled Saturday and Sunday against Baylor and in-state foe Utah State were cancelled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The Valley will return to action when they face Southern Utah University in a doubleheader on March 9 in Cedar City.

