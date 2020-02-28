Trouble In Paradise | QF S2 Ep13
- Men’s basketball: Wins at home over CSUB and GCU each by double-digits. Now 11-17 overall and 5-8 in the WAC. Two more wins this season for Mark Madsen surpasses Mark Pope’s first year win total. Thoughts on the rest of the way?
- Women’s basketball: Wins on the road over CSUB and GCU, GCU was in first place and was their first-ever win in Phoenix. Now in third-place in WAC and 11-14 overall. Thoughts?
- Softball: Starting off with a fantastic 10-4 record and splitting a double header over the weekend. What’s the ceiling looking like early on?
- Baseball: Starting off 1-7 and are on a three-game losing streak with two more road trips and an away in-state matchup with BYU before hosting Air Force for the home opener on March 10. Thoughts?
- Wrestling: Won two of their final three duals — one on the road and one at home — including a huge overtime victory on Sunday the 23rd 20-19. With the Big 12 tournament coming up, what’re your thoughts?
The In-State Special
- BYU: their biggest win in a long, long time
- Utah Jazz: What. The. F***.
- Utah State basketball: sorry for talking crap
National Story
- March Madness: Three Teams to choose: who’s the darkhorse, the choker, and the champion
(Original Air Date: 2/28/20)
