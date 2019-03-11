Too Cocky? | QF Episode 9

Starting Five

1. Men’s basketball: GCU tomorrow, determines seeding for the WAC tourney

2. Baseball: loss to UVU, scoring struggling, Saint Mary’s this weekend

3. Women’s basketball: Tied for fourth, remaining schedule against GCU and CSUB on the road.

4. Wrestling: https://gouvu.com/news/2019/3/4/wrestling-pre-seeds-brackets-released-for-big-12-championships.aspx

5. LAX DUDE: Preston Burbidge

Big Four

6. Nevada vs USU freakout: should court storming be a thing?

7. Utah State Basketball, MWC REGULAR SEASON champions

8. Kyle Whittingham signs extension until 2023



9. BYU Basketball end of season review

Final Stretch

10. College Basketball Bracketology: Concerns for Duke? Does Virginia have the chops? Is Gonzaga a clear favorite?

Overtime: Real sports you have never heard of!

Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Air Date: 03/10/19)