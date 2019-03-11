Too Cocky? | QF Episode 9

Starting Five
1. Men’s basketball: GCU tomorrow, determines seeding for the WAC tourney
2. Baseball: loss to UVU, scoring struggling, Saint Mary’s this weekend
3. Women’s basketball: Tied for fourth, remaining schedule against GCU and CSUB on the road.
4. Wrestling: https://gouvu.com/news/2019/3/4/wrestling-pre-seeds-brackets-released-for-big-12-championships.aspx
5. LAX DUDE: Preston Burbidge
Big Four
6. Nevada vs USU freakout: should court storming be a thing?
7. Utah State Basketball, MWC REGULAR SEASON champions
8. Kyle Whittingham signs extension until 2023
9. BYU Basketball end of season review
Final Stretch
10. College Basketball Bracketology: Concerns for Duke? Does Virginia have the chops? Is Gonzaga a clear favorite?
Overtime: Real sports you have never heard of!
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.