Doughty leads UVU softball in sweep on UMKC

Coming off a seven-game losing streak, UVU’s softball team was ready to turn things around. Facing off against the University of Missouri -Kansas City (UMKC) on March 29-30, they were able to do that, topping the Roos in all three games.



In the first game, UMKC got up early, starting off with a 3-0 lead. However, at the start of the fourth inning, junior Basia Query blasted in a home run for the Wolverines. Then, after loading the bases, freshman Abby Doughty connected on another homer to put UVU up 5-3. The following inning, the Wolverines scored another three runs and eventually walked away from the game with an 8-5 victory.



Doughty finished with a team-high four RBIs and Query came away with two hits and two runs on just three at-bats.



During the next game, the Roos again began with the lead, up 2-0 after the second inning. However, UVU responded again, scoring seven unanswered runs. Senior Brianna Moeller led the way in this game with team highs of three hits and two runs, while freshman Peyton Prigge nailed a homer to cap off the run for the Wolverines. UMKC managed to score again during the sixth inning, but UVU was able to hold on and come away with a 7-4 victory.



The final game of the series was the closest and the highest scoring. Doughty started things off with a home run, while hits from Query and freshman Jordan Freas helped give the Wolverines a 4-0 lead coming out of the first inning. During the second inning, Prigge hit another home run then junior Lyndsay Steverson and Doughty scored on a Moeller double.



During the fourth inning, Doughty hit another home run and Moeller added another to put the score at 9-4. UMKC rallied enough to cut the lead down to a single point, but the Wolverines finished on top, up 9-8. On top of her two homers, Doughty finished the night with three total runs to go along with three hits and two RBIs. Moeller also had an impressive night, ending with three hits, three RBIs, and two runs.



UVU’s next home game will be played on the Wolverine Softball Field against Seattle University on April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics