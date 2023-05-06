To all our readers, thank you

Reading Time: 3 minutes The Editor-In-Chief writes a letter expressing the gratitude of the staff of The UVU Review. He also wishes to highlight all of the improvements The Review made this year and future plans for the paper in the coming years.

To our loyal readers and to all whom it may concern,

It seems like a short time ago I was writing a letter to all of you welcoming you back to a new year here at UVU. It is only fitting now that I will write to you to say farewell and thank you for the support and engagement all have shown to The Review this past year. Many of you now are finishing up your final projects, studying for your final exams, and preparing to graduate and start a new chapter in your life. On behalf of everyone who works here at The UVU Review, we hope we have left an impression on you this year were able to serve you in the highest regard.

Since last year, we at The Review have been on a mission to reform and modernize our method for reporting the news at UVU. It seems only fair now that I report to you how we did. In my letter to you at the beginning of the academic year, I made several promises, the most important being that we would provide to you fair, balanced and high-quality reporting, to that point I think we certainly improved. I also promised you that we would always pursue the truth wherever it may be, and I know that we went farther than we ever have before on that.

The Review was able to report this year on many stories that had a high impact on UVU students. We interviewed all congressional candidates for the 4th congressional district and sat down with The Voice contestant Sydney Kronmiller. We reported on the senate debate between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin, alleged racial discrimination against UVU students, Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to UVU, a shooting at local apartment Axis, abortion and transgender healthcare bans, how off-campus groups influence UVUSA elections and so much more.

The paper has also done well when it has come to the rate you, the reader, have picked up our newspaper. I am proud to report that at our lowest, we had a 54% pick rate, and our highest pick rate was 75%, with an average of around 64%. This is a dramatic increase since we began this year, and we hope to continue improving.

As we come to the end of the semester, The Review will shut down regular production over the summer; however, it will begin again regularly in the fall. The Review has plans to keep improving for when the time comes to begin again. This year, we switched back to the broadsheet format, and we have plans to update our template for the new year. Furthermore, it is within our vision to obtain an Op/Ed section, hopefully by the end of next year, and to expand the paper to give our readers more content. We hope to accomplish many more goals, and we look forward to serving you again as time goes on.

Let it be known again, that as long as we are here, we will always pursue the truth and publish it for the masses. We will always hold those who taint the truth accountable and will inform the masses of anyone who seeks to defile it.

It has been a great honor to serve you as this year’s Editor-In-Chief. I hope that in my stewardship of this organization I have upheld my original promise, and I wish to renew the same promise: to keep The Review of the highest quality and to keep high ethical standards in our reporting. Thank you for your continued support of our work, for without you we would not exist.

Good luck to all of you, and may God bless you.

Sincerely,

Matthew V.L. Drachman

