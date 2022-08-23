A letter from the Editor-In-Chief

To our loyal readers,

A new school year can mean a lot of different things, for some it is a new start, for others it may mark a checkpoint to a brighter future. No matter what your reason is or how you ended up here, I am so happy that you found your way here. Welcome back to all who are continuing your education, and especially welcome to our incoming freshman!

Going into my junior year, I can report to all of you who are coming to UVU for the first time that your choice to attend will not be fruitless. UVU is unlike any other campus across the state. No matter who you are or what you want to do, UVU makes sure to carve out a place where you can thrive. When I began my freshman year two years ago we were in the midst of a global pandemic that turned the world upside down, and I know that I am not alone when I say that it was hard. Despite that, UVU made the most of things, and again they carved out a way so that their students could be successful.

At the UVU Review, we have one mission: to provide fair, balanced, and high quality reporting to all who call themselves Wolverines, and to the reading masses as a whole. As editor-in-chief, my job is to provide truth and to inform. I promise you that when you pick up the Review, you can read with confidence that it will be fair, balanced, and accurate. In recent years, journalism and its practice has been under great scrutiny with accusations of bias and unfair reporting. Journalists reporting their agendas as opposed to what the truth is. I hope that with our reporting we can come to change that perspective, that you can find the Review as an outlier to that criticism.

If you are a previous reader, you may notice we have gone through many changes in this year’s edition! We have changed to a broadsheet, with a more sleek and serious atmosphere, and more mentions of the other mediums that the Review produces. These changes have been made to provide students with higher quality content, and to offer students more opportunities to get news in the mediums they enjoy.

To all new readers, I hope that you will come to know the Review as a trusted source of information, and a place where you can read with ease with balanced news. I joined the Review just two semesters ago, and with my time here I have come to love and appreciate everything that UVU provides for students. I implore you to seek out ways to be involved on campus, trust me, it will build you up, and it will build the road to your future. If I may suggest an option, the Review is always seeking new members to add to our team.

Truth is something worth pursuing, and as editor-in-chief, I have vowed to always pursue it and report on it. To you the reader, I promise to keep the Review of the highest quality, with high ethical standards through this vow of always seeking the truth. Let it be known, that the Review will hold those who taint the truth accountable, and that its presses will inform the masses of any who dare defile it.

Thank you for your time and your support. You are who keeps this organization running, and without you we would not exist.

Sincerely,

Matthew V.L. Drachman