Experts say exercise enhances mental health

One way to manage stress is through physical exercise. Research from the National Library of Medicine states that aerobic exercises “have been proved to reduce anxiety and depression.”

When you exercise your body releases endorphins, which are your body’s “feel good” neurotransmitters according to the National Library of Medicine. This offers what many would call “a natural high” which can in some instances help alleviate stress.

Harvard Health states that, “The mental benefits of aerobic exercise have a neurochemical basis. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol,” they state.“It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.”

Students can take advantage of the benefits on campus specifically in the UVU Student Life and Wellness Center via their website. These can include the campus gym, but also bowling, ping pong and many others can give resting muscles a small exertion. The resources provide students with an opportunity to enjoy themselves and get a well deserved break.

Recently, The Review wrote an article about ways that exercise can be fulfilling, by participating in physical activities that one enjoys. Some such activities may include going on a hike, a run, playing pickleball, go swimming, etc.

The Health and Wellness Center’s gym is free for students taking 10 or more credits. Paid memberships are also available for students enrolled in less than 10 credits.There are many other resources and opportunities available to you at the wellness center and you can discover more at the Student Life and Wellness website.