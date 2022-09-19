Experts say exercise enhances mental health

4 hours ago Jefferson Albright

What the campus gym offers to help students manage stress and stay mentally and emotionally healthy.

Photo by Matthew Drachman

One way to manage stress is through physical exercise. Research from the National Library of Medicine states that aerobic exercises “have been proved to reduce anxiety and depression.” 

When you exercise your body releases endorphins, which are your body’s “feel good” neurotransmitters according to the National Library of Medicine. This offers what many would call “a natural high” which can in some instances help alleviate stress. 

Harvard Health states that, “The mental benefits of aerobic exercise have a neurochemical basis. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol,” they state.“It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.”

Students can take advantage of the benefits on campus specifically in the UVU Student Life and Wellness Center via their website. These can include the campus gym, but also bowling, ping pong and many others can give resting muscles a small exertion. The resources provide students with an opportunity to enjoy themselves and get a well deserved break. 

Recently, The Review wrote an article about ways that exercise can be fulfilling, by participating in physical activities that one enjoys. Some such activities may include going on a hike, a run, playing pickleball, go swimming, etc. 

The Health and Wellness Center’s gym is free for students taking 10 or more credits. Paid memberships are also available for students enrolled in less than 10 credits.There are many other resources and opportunities available to you at the wellness center and you can discover more at the Student Life and Wellness website.

More Stories

Spiritual wellness boosts mental health for students

5 mins ago Grace Simpson

UVU CARE Hub works to eliminate food insecurity on campus 

4 hours ago Grace Simpson

Wolverine of the week announced as student council convenes

4 hours ago Sabryne Kelly

Pizza and Politics changes last minute

4 hours ago Sabryne Kelly

Athletes share experiences and insights on overcoming adversity

7 hours ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Future looks bright for women’s golf heading into 22-23 season

7 hours ago Gavin Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.