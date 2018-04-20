Photo by Kimberly Bojorquez

The State Board of Regents announced Astrid Tuminez as UVU’s new president, April 20 at Centre Stage.

“She’s been proven to be an adynamic and effective leader across academic, non-profit, public policy and corporate sectors,”Utah State Regent Steven Lund, said. “She is focused on bridging gaps in education and opportunity to make a difference in peoples lives. We look forward to our future association with President Tuminez.”

Tuminez currently acts as a regional director for Microsoft. Prior to arriving at the tech company, she worked as the vice-dean at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree from Harvard University, and a doctoral degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I will try to honor what you have built, and build on it and to help that legacy move forward,” Tuminez said in an address to Matthew Holland.

Tuminez will serve as the seventh president of UVU. Lucille Stoddard and Elizabeth Hitch were both interim presidents in the past, but Tuminez is the first permanent female president.

“I know that UVU is an amazing community… [the students] are dynamic, they are inspired, they want to change the world,” Tuminez said.

