Photo Courtesy UVU Marketing

UVU President Matthew Holland announced via Twitter that he will be presiding over the Raleigh Mission as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mission president in North Carolina, Dec. 29. Traditionally, mission presidents serve three-year terms. Holland will begin July 1, 2018.

Holland announced in November that he will leave his position as UVU president next summer, for a position as a mission president for the LDS church, through a press release from the University Marketing and Communications office.

Holland has been the president of UVU since June 1, 2009. During the nine years of his presidency, UVU has expanded to more than 37,000 students, making it the largest university in the state.

Raleigh is the second largest city in North Carolina.